Nick Jonas is handling wedding anniversary plans, Priyanka says

ABC/Lou RoccoNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are coming up on their first wedding anniversary in December. So will the anniversary celebration be as big as the wedding?

Priyanka tells Entertainment Tonight she’s letting Nick handle the planning.

"I don't know [what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary]," the actress says. "I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK."

She says he’s the planner in the relationship and even took the reins during their wedding planning when she was busy filming her new movie, The Sky Is Pink. The two tied the knot in a lavish Indian ceremony on December 1.

"He's the planner. I'll say he's better at it, so I just let him do it," she tells ET. "I just wore my outfits and arrived, smiling to my wedding and I enjoyed it so much because I didn't have to worry about it. He's such a particular planner in everything in our lives that it's just better when he does it."

Priyanka also adds that she’s excited for Nick’s new gig as a coach on season 18 of The Voice.

"I know he's super competitive and he likes to win. So, I'm just saying," she says, adding that she thinks he’ll have a rivalry with Blake Shelton.

