Nick Jonas excited to return to Met Gala this year with Priyanka Chopra

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImageNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking their relationship back to where it all began: the Met Gala.

Back in 2017, before they were a couple, the two initially sparked romance rumors by posing together at the annual fashion event; they were both wearing custom Ralph Lauren designs. This year, they’ll be returning to the red carpet as husband and wife.

Nick tells Entertainment Tonight he’s excited for the “full circle moment.” The two will also be serving as co-chairs for the event.

"It's pretty cool. I hope I get a clipboard with all the names to make sure everybody's on the list," he jokes. "I don't actually know what my responsibilities are, but I'm really thrilled they asked us to do that."

He adds that their outfits for the night are “coming together,” but he plans to just keep it simple and let Priyanka shine.

"To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her,” he says.

The Met Gala will take place in New York City on May 6. Nick’s new animated film, UglyDolls, comes out May 3.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.