Nick Jonas “doing all right” after cracking his rib over the weekend

Following reports Nick Jonas was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury while working on a TV project, The Voice coach revealed some of the details on Monday’s episode.

“I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” he said at the top of the NBC show. “[I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”

“I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,” he continued.

Jonas then asked fellow coach Blake Shelton not to make him laugh, explaining that “it hurts.”

“You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show,” Shelton joked in response.

“You’re right,” the “Jealous” singer shot back. “It’s a big elaborate plan.”

TMZ was the first to report the injury, citing sources that claimed Nick was injured Saturday night while filming a new show. However, he was at his home recovering by Sunday.

Jonas is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

