Nick Jonas discloses how he managed to fracture his rib

Despite suffering a painful injury to his ribcage, Nick Jonas still showed up to work on The Voice on Monday — where Blake Shelton delighted in adding insult to injury.

During the show, the country crooner jokingly accused Nick of vying for sympathy votes.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “This Is Heaven” singer maintained he had no plans on capitalizing off of his pain to win the reality singing competition.

“This would’ve been the most elaborate sympathy vote of all time,” Nick, 28, remarked. “I think [Blake] is, as always, being a liar.”

The Jonas Brother also teased that Blake may have been the one responsible for the mishap, but quickly amended, “He is not the one, but maybe. You never know.”

Nick also explained how he managed to injure himself, telling the outlet, “Part of this show that we’re doing, Olympic Dreams, and something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled.”

“But I feel good, surprisingly all things considered,” the Grammy nominee attested, adding he went straight to work after telling himself, “‘Listen, I’m not going to let this slow me down at all’ and pushing through it.”

Nick also vowed his cracked rib will not affect his hosting gig at the Billboard Music Awards, where he takes over for fellow Voice judge Kelly Clarkson this Sunday, affirming, “I should be just fine… I’m gonna come with the ‘fits.”

By fits, he means outfits, teasing his numerous wardrobe changes. However, that was pretty much all he could divulge, admitting, “I don’t want to give anything away but I’ve got a few surprises up my sleeve. I might be jumping up there myself with two other guys, who happen to be my brothers. So we’ll see.”

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards air this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

