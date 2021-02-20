Nick Jonas confirms "Spaceman" single, will host, perform on 'SNL' next week

After teasing fans on Friday with a Spotify playlist called “Spaceman,” Nick Jonas has confirmed that the word is also the title of a new solo single.

“Spaceman,” the song,” will arrive this coming Friday, February 25. On Instagram, Nick posted a short video clip of himself as an astronaut, presumably from the song’s upcoming video. “See you up there,” he wrote.

On February 27, he’ll pull double duty as the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. This will be Nick’s debut as host and his second solo appearance as the musical guest.

“A dream come true!” Nick wrote on Instagram of his upcoming gig.

Nick’s got a lot going on: On March 1, he returns to NBC’s The Voice as a coach, and his new movie Chaos Walking is out March 5.

Spaceman launches February 25th. The countdown begins now… 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/Zi6ECMB8rP — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 20, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.