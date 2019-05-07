Nick Jonas compares Met Gala look to 'Game of Thrones'' Littlefinger

Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesFor all you Game of Thrones fans who thought Nick Jonas’ Met Gala look seemed a little familiar, you’re not alone.

Nick compared his attire and choice of facial hair to the show’s infamously devious character Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish – and took the opportunity to tease his sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on the show, about the resemblance.

He posted a side-by-side photo of himself and Littlefinger, played by Aiden Gillen, on Instagram.

“Sansa…We must protect the Vale,” Nick joked. “#metgala #littlefinger.”

Turner played along, commenting, “Quit trying to manipulate me…ugh I thought you died last season.”

Littlefinger did indeed meet his end in the final episode of season seven, when Sansa and her sister Arya teamed up to put a stop to his scheming.

Last night’s Met Gala marked Turner and Joe Jonas’ first red carpet outing as husband and wife. They married last week in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

Nick attended with his wife Priyanka Chopra, two years after they first posed together on the red carpet. At the time, they barely knew each other.

