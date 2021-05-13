Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra raise $1 million for Indian COVID-19 relief, going for $3 million

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have leveraged their star power to help the people of India, who are currently battling an out-of-control COVID-19 outbreak: More than 250,000 have died so far and there are more than 23 million confirmed cases.

Priyanka’s charity foundation partnered with Give India to raise money for supplies like oxygen, as well as funds for testing centers and vaccines. On Wednesday, their fundraiser hit its $1 million goal — and now the couple have raised the bar even higher.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support. With the combined efforts of over 14,000+ donors from across the globe, we have reached our goal of raising $1 Million to support the people of India as they battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Nick tweeted.

“Whether you donated or helped us spread the word, you have proven once again that we are better when we work together, so let’s not stop here,” he continued. “We are raising our fundraising target to $3 Million to continue to provide aid to those who need it most.”

“@nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world,” Priyanka tweeted.

“All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more,” she added. “We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too.”

