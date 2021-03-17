Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon premiere music video "Three dots" on 'The Tonight Show'

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s every texter’s worst nightmare — those three dots that seem to go on forever when you’re waiting for a response. Well, Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon tackled that very subject on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show in a music video titled “3 Dots.”

“This one goes out to anyone who’s ever been left waiting/we feel you,” Nick says to open the song, followed by Jimmy, who finds “the funniest meme with the most adorable dog,” which he texts to his friend.

Instead of a response though, he gets the dreaded three dots while waiting for a response that takes forever to arrive.

The catchy tune goes on to describe what he’s doing while waiting for a response, including “practicing my jump shots,” and “dancing til the beat drops.”

“I appreciate takin your time to respond, but while you’ve been texting we wrote a whole song,” they explain.

“It’s almost too much, you could at least give my last text a thumbs up,” Fallon complains.

Jimmy finally gets his long-awaited response, which ends up being a simple “OK.”