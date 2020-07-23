Nick Cordero's final album will be posthumously released on his birthday

Noam Galai/WireImage

Fans of the late Broadway star Nick Cordero will be able to hear his voice one last time. His final album, Live Your Life – Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below, will be posthumously released on September 17; his birthday.

Cordero, 41, died from complications related to COVID-19 earlier this month.

His wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, unveiled the album on Wednesday and explained that the recording was taken from Cordero’s one-man show at the well-known NYC cabaret joint Feinstein’s/54 Below in April 2019.

“Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news,” announced Kloots before promising that the album will be nothing short of magical. “I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights.”

She illustrated how Cordero’s performance was a true work of passion. “He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story… his story,” Kloots revealed, going into details about the music fans can expect to hear on the record. “There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is Live Your Life.”

The album, which is available for preorder now, will drop on what would have been Cordero’s 42nd birthday.

Cordero was hospitalized in late March and, shortly after, was placed on a ventilator and fell into a coma. He suffered a series of lung infections and also had one of his legs amputated.

He battled COVID-19 for nearly 100 days before succumbing to the virus on July 5.

Besides Kloots, whom he married in 2017, he left behind their son, one-year-old Elvis. Proceeds from the album sales will benefit the family.