Nick Carter takes out restraining order against brother Aaron Carter

L-R: Aaron, Angel and Nick Carter; John Sciulli/WireImage for YMI JEANSWEAR INTERNATIONALThe fallout between brothers Nick and Aaron Carter intensified on Tuesday when one was served with a restraining order.

Nick Carter revealed in a tweet that he and his twin sister, Angel Carter, took legal measures against his younger brother, claiming he threatened to kill Nick's pregnant wife and unborn child.

"[M]y sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick writes. "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."

The tweet ends with, "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron didn't react well to the court orders and bashed his family on Twitter, writing, "Take care. @nickcarter we're done for life."

Aaron also claims in a series of subsequent tweets that the restraining order is a stunt orchestrated by his older brother in order to cover up his own nefarious past.

Nick has been accused of rape and for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend, Paris Hilton. Aaron also fueled conspiracy theories by posting a video compilation of Nick putting hands on him during their reality show, House of Carters.

While Aaron's tweetstorm continued into early Wednesday morning, Nick remained mostly quiet about the incident.

This feud comes just a day after Aaron announced on Twitter he's cancelling some of his 2019 tour dates in order to put his "health first." The "Aaron's Party" singer revealed last Wednesday that his was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

