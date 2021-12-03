Nick Carter says watching newborn daughter be put in NICU was the “scariest thing”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

﻿Backstreet Boys ﻿star ﻿Nick Carter ﻿has opened up about one of the “scariest” moments in his life, when his newborn daughter, ﻿Pearl﻿, spent five days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Speaking with People, the singer recalled the traumatic moment following his daughter’s birth in April. His wife, Lauren, had been “experiencing some minor complications” while in labor, and there were further problems after Pearl arrived.

“To see your child being born and then having to be put in the NICU … it’s the scariest thing,” Nick explained. He called the five days Pearl spent in the NICU “really emotional” and noted they were waiting for her oxygen levels to rise, but declined to go into further detail about her condition other than saying, “It was tough.”

Pearl, who is now seven months old, is now home and enjoying life with her two other siblings, five-year-old Odin and two-year-old Saoirse.

After experiencing such a scare, Nick calls it a “blessing” to watch his baby grow up healthy, adding, “I’m very happy that she’s here in our lives and we will do everything that we can to make sure that all of our kids are protected and love.”

Nick hopes that, by sharing his daughter’s story, he can “help someone else feel a little better if it did happen to them. You can make it through. Maybe that’s a silver lining.”

Nick will host Home 4 the Holidays, a virtual dinner and singalong, on December 16 to benefit the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to cure and prevent childhood diseases.

