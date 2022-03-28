Nick Carter opens up about new single, “Easy,” says country music is in his “blood”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nick Carter took a detour from his pop roots to stroll through the world of country music in his new song “Easy” that features Jimmie Allen.

Speaking to People about his new collab, the Backstreet Boy said he wanted to do a country crossover because that kind of music has always been in his “blood.”

“I listened to all sorts of music growing up. When I first started in Florida doing singing competitions, there were a lot of country songs that I not only listened to but also performed,” he explained. “I’ve grown up with country music —it has always been in my blood, but I just love music in general.”

Nick added, “Even the Backstreet Boys, we did a lot of crossover songs that kind of had that country feel. We did a song called ‘Drowning,’ which had a bit of a country feel.” He also referenced BSB’s “God, Your Mama and Me” collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

Nick said he was heartened when he saw “there was a lot of love and connection from that community.”

As for why Nick wanted to pursue a solo country song, he admitted “Easy” has been brewing in the back of his mind for some time — and he felt Jimmie was the perfect person to bring it across the finish line.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this song ‘Easy” and so we FaceTimed with Jimmie and he was like, ‘Dude, I’m a huge fan of you!’ and I said ‘So am I,'” he recalled. “So, we basically shared the love for one another and the rest was history!”

Nick teased what’s next for him, which he said is a forthcoming solo album that is packed with “a lot of great material that I am looking forward to.”

