Nick Carter: Fans will be “absolutely shocked” when they hear Backstreet Boys’ Christmas album

BMG

On Thursday, Backstreet Boys announced they’ll release their long-awaited holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, on October 14. Earlier this year, Backstreet’s Nick Carter told ABC Audio that not only does he think people will be impressed with the project, they’ll be “absolutely shocked.”

“It’s something that we have been working on for years, something that we’ve always wanted to do,” Nick said. “Christmas is a very special time for us as family … and for our families. And so, we have a lot of classic holiday songs … stuff that we’ve always listened to growing up … now we have our own versions of those [on the album].”

The album features classics like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Last Christmas” and “The Christmas Song,” as well as three originals. Nick said that because Christmas “is a special time,” he hopes that these new renditions of old songs will help them “become a part of” people’s holiday celebrations.

“We have had a couple Christmas songs, but not this kind of body of work,” Nick pointed out, adding that he thinks “people will be absolutely shocked” when they hear it.

“I know for a fact our vocals on the record are incredible,” he said. “The harmonies are unlike anybody else out there. Nobody else does harmonies like we do.”

Nick added, “We’re excited for people … to hear it for the first time. I think that people are going to be really impressed.”

The group is currently out on their DNA World Tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.