Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt reveal first photos of baby daughter, Saoirse Reign

ABC/Paula LoboBackstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt have debuted the first photos of their newborn daughter, as well as her name.

As shared with Us Weekly, their baby girl is named Saoirse [SUR-shuh] Reign Carter. Saorise is an Irish name that means "freedom." In the photos, Nick and Lauren cradling the baby as she sleeps snuggled in a cozy brown blanket.

The couple welcomed their second child together on October 2. Nick first announced Lauren’s pregnancy in April, eight months after she suffered a miscarriage.

Three days ago, Nick posted a photo of his hand holding Saoirse’s tiny hand and captioned it, “Daddy’s little girl.”

The two also share a three-year-old son, Odin.

