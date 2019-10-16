Nice to Meet Ya: Niall Horan gets Shawn Mendes and Lewis Capaldi's feedback on his new music

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsNiall Horan is back with his first new single in two years, "Nice to Meet Ya." The former One Direction member says when it comes to new music, he likes to use get his friends' feedback on his songs...but the friends in question just happen to be Shawn Mendes and Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Capital FM, Niall says of Shawn, "We literally, like, will send songs back and forth...if we're in L.A. at the same time and we're in the car and we're going somewhere, we just like throw it on, one of his or one of mine."

"I do the same with Lewis," Niall says of the "Someone You Loved" singer, who's a massive star in his native U.K. "He's got a really good ear and yeah, he's got a similar type thing, so I'll always play him [songs]...he really likes the new one, actually."

"Nice to Meet Ya" is our first taste of Niall's sophomore album, the follow up to his 2017 debut Flicker. He told Capital FM that he's excited to get back into the mix, because he's got a serious case of FOMO watching new and exciting artists like Billie Eilish dominating the scene.

"This is why I'm so excited to get back into it," he says. "'Cause I turn on the TV and watch all these award shows and I feel like I'm...missing out....'That used to be me!'"

No word on when we can expect Niall's new album.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.