Niall Horan weighs in on Selena Gomez's new album 'Rare'

ABC/Fred LeeNiall Horan, who shot down rumors that he's dating Selena Gomez by affirming he's "very much single" during a December interview on the Australian radio station Hit 90.9, has publicly weighed in on Gomez's new album Rare.

The 26-year-old was approached by a fan on Twitter who asked him "have ya listened to Selena’s new album yet?," to which the "Nice to Meet Ya" singer confirmed on Monday, "Yes."

However, instead of leaving a single-word response, Horan praised Rare by saying "it’s brilliant."

Unfortunately for hungry fans dying to glean more information about his thoughts on the album, Horan redirected the conversation back to his upcoming Nice to Meet Ya tour.

The former One Direction member launches the North American leg of his tour on April 20 in Nashville. Also joining him on the road will be Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.

The tour wraps May 20 in San Jose.

