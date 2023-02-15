Niall Horan unveils new album, ‘﻿The Show’﻿, which arrives in June

Universal Music Group

After much teasing, Niall Horan is ready to unleash his third studio album, and announced both its name and release date.

In an email blast to fans, the singer revealed the new studio effort will be called The Show, and fans will get to hear it on June 9.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” he said in a statement. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Fans can preorder the album now. They’ll also get their first taste of the new effort when Niall releases its first single, called “Heaven,” on Friday.

The singer explained the meaning behind his new song in a statement.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts,” the former One Direction singer said.

Niall continued, “As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

Niall also revealed he’ll be heading onto ﻿The ﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ Show ﻿on February 22 and expressed via an Instagram Story how happy he’ll be to chat “with my new mate.”

