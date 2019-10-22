Niall Horan to perform at MTV EMAs

Courtesy MTV/Capitol RecordsNot long ago, Niall Horan was complaining that he had a serious case of FOMO while watching award shows, thinking, "That used to be me up there." Well, now he's getting back in the swing of things.

The former One Direction member will perform at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, which will air live from Seville, Spain November 3 at 9 p.m. CET. He'll be singing "Nice to Meet Ya," the first single from his forthcoming sophomore album.

Previously announced performers include Halsey, Akon, Mabel and Ava Max; Becky G will host. The leading nominees are Ariana Grande, who has seven nods, and Lil Nax X, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish, who each have six.

Fans can vote at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 11:59pm CET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.