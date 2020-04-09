Niall Horan talks to Justin Bieber "on a regular basis" about their experiences with crazed fans & fame

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty ImagesAs part of One Direction, Niall Horan experienced firsthand the struggles that come with a quick rise to fame at a young age.

But even though he admits he had his bandmates to keep him sane, he tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he can completely relate to what Justin Bieber has gone through and what new artists like Billie Eilish are going through now.

“When I see phenomenons like that happen, I just hope that she's OK because, you know, you hear horror stories,” he says of Billie. “And we've seen Justin talking about his experiences recently, too.”

He adds, “I understand Justin's difficulties and we speak about it on a regular basis. We have a lot in common in terms of like the ‘fandemonium,’ if you like to call it.”

Niall, Justin and Billie were all forced to postpone their tours this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

