Niall Horan squares off against Blake Shelton in new ‘Voice’ promo

Niall Horan is coaching the next season of The Voice and has his sights set on beating Blake Shelton, who just secured another season win.

Bryce Leatherwood emerged victorious on Tuesday night, handing Blake his ninth championship. With next season being Blake’s final round in the red chair, all eyes are on whether he ends his 23-season run on a high note.

Niall aims to beat Blake next season and believes he has a real shot at it because he’s the product of a reality singing competition. Niall competed on The X Factor as a member of One Direction.

Entertainment Weekly obtained an exclusive new promo, in which Niall asked the country star if he has a chance at beating him in his final season. Blake responds with a confident, “No.”

“Strong words from a big man,” Niall shrugs in return. He also declared, “Blake is now my dad, no offense to my dad.”

We’ll find out if Niall has a shot at winning it all when The Voice premieres March 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Kelly Clarkson will also return as coach next season, along with newbie coach Chance the Rapper.

