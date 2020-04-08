Niall Horan shares his social distancing routine

HGL/GC Images

HGL/GC ImagesLike most people across the globe, Niall Horan is doing his part to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, he's sharing what he's doing to stay busy.

The former One Direction bandmate was spotted out enjoying some fresh air and sun as he went for a run in London on Tuesday. He later shared his complete workout with his 23 million followers in an Instagram story.

"Day 1. AM. 5K run. (Timed)," he proudly wrote.

The 26-year-old entertainer also included his evening workout which consisted of a variety of different exercises including burpees, squats, and tricep dips.

In addition to staying physically fit amid the coronavirus pandemic, Horan also plans to pass the time by working on some new music.

In a subsequent Instagram story, alongside a photo of his makeshift in-home studio, he wrote, "And we are up and running. This will take some of the boredom away."

All of this comes after the "Slow Hands" singer announced he had to postpone his world tour.

"This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority," he captioned a post sharing more details about the tour. "Please stay safe everyone."

