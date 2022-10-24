Niall Horan seemingly missed the dress code memo for Doja Cat’s sexy masquerade birthday party

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Doja Cat celebrated her birthday in style by hosting a sexy masquerade themed party, where guests were encouraged to don masks and skimpy outfits. Unfortunately for Niall Horan, he missed the memo.

E! News was on hand to photograph the star-studded guest list as they checked into the birthday bash. Among them was Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, who wore velvet capes and sultry, black garments.

Doja made sure she was the belle of the ball and wore a dramatic, golden mask embossed with feathers that covered her entire face. She, too, wore a long velvet cape and kept it tightly wrapped around her body as she walked into the festivities. Only those inside got to see the full ensemble.

Other guests who took the theme to heart was model Winnie Harlow, rapper Tyga and Normani. There were also a few attendees who decided capes and masks weren’t their flavor.

Shawn Mendes honored Doja’s dress code by wearing an ultra loosely button-down jade green shirt and black dress pants. So, technically, his colors were on point and complemented what everyone else was wearing.

But then there’s Niall, who disregarded the dress code entirely. He rolled up to the event wearing a casual purple tee shirt, denim jeans and sneakers. To put it mildly, he stuck out like a sore thumb.

Knowing Niall, he probably had a good time and maybe gave Doja a pretty awesome gift, too.

