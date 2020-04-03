Niall Horan scraps 2020 world tour due to COVID-19; will reschedule for next year

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsAnother tour bites the dust. Niall Horan announced on social media Friday that his Nice to Meet Ya trek has been canceled for this year, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the Nice to Meet Ya world tour this year,” Niall wrote.

He added, “This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority. Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets.”

Niall said he looks forward to bringing a new tour to fans in 2021 and plans to announce new dates once “the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.”

For now, Niall said, he's going to focus on writing and recording so he'll have even more new music to perform when he is able to tour again.

His tour was to have started in Nashville on April 20 with special guests Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



