Niall Horan says flirtatious encounter with Lizzo made him blush

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCNiall Horan had a “Nice to Meet Ya” moment with Lizzo recently -- and it made him blush.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, Niall dished on his flirtatious encounter with the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio, and she was coming in to do an interview in the studio, as well and someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo's here she'd love to meet you,’” he begins.

“So, we were passing in the corridor I was all, ‘Lovely to meet you. Gave her a big hug ‘Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing you're absolutely smashing it,’” he continues. “And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!’"

Niall says he was impressed by the blunt pickup line, but admits he started blushing. As far as we know, Niall is currently single, so Lizzo still has a shot.

Niall told Jimmy he's upcoming new album will show the many different sides of a breakup. He reveals the album, featuring the songs “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love on Me,” will be out sometime between February and March.

On Saturday, Niall will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, with host Scarlett Johansson.

