Niall Horan releases new video for "Black and White"

Dean MartindaleLike every other music star out there, Niall Horan's had to cancel his upcoming tour in support of his new album, Heartbreak Weather. As a substitute, you can watch his new video, which shows him performing, both backstage and onstage.

The video is for the romantic song "Black and White" from the album, and despite the title, the video isn't in black and white. It mostly features scenes of Niall playing guitar and rehearsing, as well as goofing around and posing for photos, before finally stepping onstage in front of a massive crowd.

Heartbreak Weather, Niall's second solo album, hit No. 1 in the U.K. and Ireland, and debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 album chart when it was released last month.

Recently, Niall and his One Direction band mate Liam Payne got together to chat during an Instagram Live session. So far, though, all the 1D boys haven't managed to organize their schedules to have a FaceTime meeting about their alleged plans for a 10th-anniversary reunion.

