Niall Horan plays intimate NYC show for his top Spotify fans

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Spotify

Niall Horan‘s new album, The Show, comes out on Friday, and ahead of the release, the Voice coach performed an intimate show for some of his biggest fans in New York City.

Spotify gathered some of the top 1% of Niall’s fans on the streaming service at New York’s Power Station recording studio for an immersive event that included a Q&A with the singer, plus a private concert.

Fans enjoyed a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos documenting the making of the album, a guestbook where they could leave messages for Niall and a photo op inspired by The Show‘s album cover.

That was followed by an in-depth conversation between Niall and an executive from his record label about The Show, his third solo album. The evening closed out with a 45-minute acoustic set that included new songs like “Heaven,” “Meltdown” and “You Could Start a Cult,” as well as previous songs “Flicker,” “This Town” and “Slow Hands.” He even covered Zach Bryan‘s viral hit “Something In the Orange.”

You can see some photos and video of the event on Niall’s Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, the video for the album’s title track is coming out Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET, and Niall will go live on YouTube for a “premium exclusive after party,” during which he’ll answer fans’ questions.

