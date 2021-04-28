Niall Horan invests in Irish athleisure brand, Gym+Coffee

Gym+Coffee

Niall Horan is expanding his portfolio.

The singer has become an investor in an Irish athleisure and lifestyle brand called Gym+Coffee. In addition to becoming a shareholder, he’ll also serve as an advisor to the brand with the aim of raising its international profile.

“I first learned of Gym+Coffee about 18 months ago from some friends who had been talking about the brand for a while,” Niall says in a statement. “I love the quality but it’s more than that… it’s the philosophy of encouraging their community to socialize around exercise, to get outside and be healthy and to Make Life Richer, that’s what also really interests me.”

Gym+Coffee launched in 2017 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing businesses in Ireland and the U.K. They have seven retail stores so far, as well as e-commerce platforms servicing Europe, the U.K., North America, Australia and New Zealand.

