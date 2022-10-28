Niall Horan confirms he’ll release new music and go on tour next year

Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

﻿Niall Horan﻿ is looking ahead to a busy 2023. The “Slow Hands” singer confirmed he’ll be releasing brand-new music and will go on tour next year.

“It’s been a while. Which I know you’re very aware of but I just wanted to give you an update on what’s going on — I’m back,” he announced in a video message on Twitter. Niall continued, “I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it.” He failed to, however, reveal the title of his “whole new album” or when fans can expect it to arrive on shelves.

Niall added he is currently “shooting The Voice” as the newest coach, noting episodes begin airing “next year… and we go live in May.” He will be joining returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as well as fellow newbie coach Chance the Rapper.

Niall also tested the waters of hitting the road again. “Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it,” he teased. “I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year.”

Niall added he is “excited” for his music comeback and said he “cannot wait to be back on the road and see you guys all over the world.”

He signed off by telling fans, “See you in the new year!”

This will be Niall’s first album since his 2020 sophomore effort Heartbreak Weather, which produced the songs “Nice to Meet Ya” and “No Judgement.”

