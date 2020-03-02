Niall Horan announces week-long "residency" on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Terence Patrick/CBSIt looks like taking over The Late Late Show with James Corden has now become the go-to promotional stunt for pop stars launching new projects.

The latest star to book a "residency" with Corden is Niall Horan, who's launching his new album, Heartbreak Weather, on March 13. Niall will perform a new song each night of the week starting March 9. He'll also sit for an interview with Corden and on Thursday night, he'll do Carpool Karaoke.

Corden is a longtime friend of One Direction, so it's no surprise that Niall would choose his show to promote what will be his second solo release. His solo debut, Flicker, came out in 2017 and produced the hit single "Slow Hands."

