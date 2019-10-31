Niall Horan announces tour with "best friend in the whole wide world" Lewis Capaldi

ABC/Matt BrownNiall Horan is hitting the road for his first solo arena tour, and he’s bringing along some friends.

The singer announced his Nice to Meet Ya North American spring tour, with special guests Lewis Capaldi and rising pop star FLETCHER.

"This is so exciting!! I’m going back on the road and this time I’m going with my best friend in the whole wide world @LewisCapaldi and the beautiful @findingfletcher," Niall tweeted. "Can’t wait to get out there again and see you all. Tickets go on sale Friday Nov 8. More dates to come soon. xxx."

The 17-date run kicks off April 20 in Nashville and will hit cities including Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The tour wraps May 20 in San Jose.

“Nice to Meet Ya” is the first single off Niall’s upcoming sophomore album, which does not yet have a release date.

Here are the tour dates:

4/20 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

4/22 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

4/24 -- Miami, FL, BB&T Center

4/25 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

4/27 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

4/29 -- New York, NY, Barclays Center

5/1 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

5/2 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

5/6 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

5/8 -- Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

5/9 -- Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

5/11 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

5/13 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

5/15 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

5/16 -- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Garden Arena

5/18 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

5/20 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center

