Niall Horan announces summer leg of North American tour

Capitol RecordsWhile many artists are cancelling or postponing concerts due to COVID-19 coronavirus, Niall Horan is actually going ahead and adding more dates to his upcoming tour.

The singer has announced the second leg to his Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan: Nice to Meet Ya Tour, kicking off this summer. The new North American dates will pick up right after the spring leg of the tour, starting July 9 in Charlotte, NC and wrapping August 9 in Auburn, WA.

A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers begins Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time. For more pre-sale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

The spring tour dates kick off April 20 in Nashville, with special guests Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER. The summer leg of the tour will feature special guest Sam Fischer.

Niall's new album, Heartbreak Weather, comes out March 13.

