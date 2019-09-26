Niall Horan announces new single "Nice to Meet Ya" coming October 4

ABC/Matt Brown

ABC/Matt BrownNiall Horan has officially announced his new single, “Nice to Meet Ya.”

“After nearly 2 years since 'Flicker' i'm ready to go,” the singer tweeted Thursday. “My new single #NiceToMeetYa is out October 4th.”

He included a seven-second snippet of the song, which features him humming over a piano-driven track. The cover art is a black-and-white photo of a sunglasses-wearing Niall pointing at the camera.

Niall’s sophomore solo album is reportedly due out in early 2020.

