Niall Horan and Liam Payne reunite and talk quarantine schedules

Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images for dcpInstagram Live has been the meeting place for a lot of public celebrity reunions. The latest to take advantage of this are Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

The two One Direction band members took a moment out of their not-so-busy schedules to catch each other up on what they have been doing to kill the time as they've been observing stay-at-home orders.

"Walking around my house... playing Fortnite," Liam revealed of his quarantine activities. "I am pretty bored."

However, Monday, in particular, was going to be a busy day for the "Strip That Down" singer.

The two also poked fun at their fellow bandmate Louis Tomlinson and their failed plans to have a three-way FaceTime with each other.

"I mean, it’s so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we’re all doing nothing," Niall said while shirtless with his guitar in hand.

"Even though I know for a fact Louis’ just sitting home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. I was doing the same yesterday," he jokingly added.

This mini-reunion comes after rumors swirled that One Direction would be getting back together for their 10-year anniversary. Liam, Niall, Louis, and Harry Styles all seem to be on board but their fifth member Zayn Malik is a big question mark.

The boy band was formed by Simon Cowell in 2010 on The X Factor and became a worldwide success --amassing almost 200 awards -- 181 to be exact -- and grossing hundreds of millions on tour.

In 2015, Zayn famously left the group and the remaining members continued with just the four of them, but just a year later, they announced an indefinite hiatus.

If they manage to successfully pull off the reunion, it will be the first time they've performed together in four years.

