Niall, Ellie, Rita & More: New Music Friday from Ireland, the UK and US

Capitol Records

Capitol Records

Today's New Music Friday features songs by four artists who are all connected in one way or another. Here's a roundup:

Niall Horan's sophomore solo album, Heartbreak Weather, is finally here, and he's just released the official video for the title track, which features him playing a goofy weatherman. Tickets for the summer leg of his tour go on sale March 20.

One of Niall's opening acts for the spring leg of his tour, Fletcher, has a new song and video out today: "Forever." "This song is about knowing who ‘the one' might be but needing to find myself before I give that person my time forever," she says. "The relationships in my life are really important to me, but I’ve realized the one that I’ve been neglecting my entire life is the one I have with myself."

Niall's other opening act for his spring tour, Lewis Capaldi, has written a new song for Rita Ora, which is out today. "How to Be Lonely" also features Lewis playing guitar and singing background vocals. In a statement about the song's message, Rita says, "While connections are important, we don’t ever need the approval of others. When you’re alone, remember that you are enough and that you have the strength to make your own choices. Enjoy being you!”

Finally, Ellie Goulding, who isn't on Niall's tour but is from the U.K. like Rita and Lewis, has a new song and video out called "Worry About Me," featuring blackbear. She says the song was inspired by "reminiscing about a time a guy wanted me at his convenience, just as I was getting over him," adding, "It is intentionally tongue-in-cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous." Ellie's long-awaited new album is coming June 5.

(Rita Ora & Ellie Goulding videos contain uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.