Next Time I Wear A Name Tag….It’s Gonna Say “Brad Pitt”

Brad Pitt is one of the most recognizable actors around. Did he really need to wear a name tag?! It’s really cute and endearing that he was like sure, I’ll wear it!

Brad wore it at the Oscar nominee luncheon on Monday.

According to sources, Pitt had fun with the whole thing. Marie Claire reports that he pointed to his name tag as he walked up to people and said, “Hi. My name is Brad Pitt.”

Social media got a kick out of Brad’s name tag. One person tweeted, “I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life!” Pitt is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.

When was the last time you had to wear a name tag?