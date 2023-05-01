Next single from ‘Harry’s House’ coming Wednesday

Columbia Records/Erskine

It’s been a while, but we’re finally getting a new single from Harry Styles.

One of Harry’s official Instagram accounts, HSHQ, posted an image showing what looks like the Mars Rover robot, along with the name and release date of the song. “Satellite” is dropping at 12 p.m. ET on May 3. The artwork also included a lyric from the song: “Spinning out waiting for ya.”

Harry’s record label, Columbia, reposted the announcement to its official Instagram Story and posted another shot that appears to be taken from a music video of the same Rover climbing up a mountain.

The initial photo of the Rover-like robot confused fans, who took to the comments section to say that they thought it was an ad for a live-action version of the movie WALL-E.

This will be the fourth single from Harry’s House, following the number-one smash “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”

