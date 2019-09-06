NewMusicFriday: John Mayer, One Republic, Backstreet Boys drop new singles

Columbia Records

John Mayer, OneRepublic and The Backstreet Boys are celebrating #NewMusicFriday by dropping new singles.

John's put out a surprise single called "Carry Me Away," his first new music since the February release of "I Guess I Just Feel Like." On Instagram, he explains that he had some time during a pause in his tour and decided to record a new song.

"I didn’t see it coming that this tour would have so much life and energy in it, so when it was time for a two week break, I found myself wanting to create," John writes.

"My desires for vacation were simple: to live in shorts and a t-shirt and play with my dog in the sun and live a simple happy normal life, all while writing this song I had swirling around in my head," he adds. "I present to you 'Carry Me Away,' which was made with the same love you’ve sent my way on this run. I hope you enjoy this late summer postcard."

Meanwhile, OneRepublic is out with their first release since May's "One Reason." It's called "Wanted," and there's also a video, featuring lead singer Ryan Tedder showing off his dance moves as he's joined by ballerinas, a string quartet and, eventually, the entire band.

The Backstreets Boys have also released "Let It Be Me," a collaboration with superstar DJ Steve Aoki. It sounds like a typical Backstreet song, with some electronic dance music flourishes. In a tweet, the group said, "We had way too much fun with this one, hope you like it as much as we do."

Also out today, officially: Alessia Cara's new EP, This Summer.









