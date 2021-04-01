Newest "Spirit Untamed" trailer teases more of Taylor Swift's rerecorded "Wildest Dreams"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Fans of Taylor Swift enjoyed an even bigger sneak peek into her rerecorded works on Wednesday.

The newest Spirit Untamed trailer, released Wednesday, came with an extended cut of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” for fans to enjoy.

The trailer for the Dreamworks Animation film reveals more about the plot, which centers around a girl named Lucky who is connecting with her Mexican heritage that her late mother passed onto her.

Meanwhile, her father (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to keep her safe and cautions her against her wild tendencies. However, the recently caught mustang, which she calls Spirit, inspires her to tap into that side of her and explore the legacy her mom, a “fearless horse-riding stunt performer,” left behind.

Meanwhile, Taylor has yet to announce when she’ll be dropping her fully re-recorded 1989 album, which featured “Wildest Dreams.”

However, fans will finally be able to get their hands on another re-recorded effort next week when Tay drops Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on April 9.

Leading up to the re-release of her sophomore album, the 31-year-old Grammy winner already dropped the rerecorded versions of “Love Story” and a never-before-heard track called “You All Over Me,” which features vocals from Maren Morris.