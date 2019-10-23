New Zara Larsson song, "Invisible," coming November 8

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaZara Larsson is giving us a sneak peek of her new song, “Invisible,” from the upcoming Netflix animated film Klaus.

Due out next month, "Invisible" was co-written by famed songwriter Justin Tranter for the film, which is about the friendship between a young postman and a reclusive toymaker who goes on to become Santa Claus.

“Can’t touch it, see it/But you can always feel it/The greatest things you’ll ever know/Are invisible,” Zara sings on the track.

“‘Invisible’ is such a beautiful song,” Zara says in a statement. “Its message of kindness speaks perfectly to the message of Klaus. I think it can inspire all of us to be a little compassionate to one another.”

“Invisible” will be released on November 8, the same day Klaus hits Netflix.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.