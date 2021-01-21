'New York Times' docu-series airing Britney Spears-focused episode

Courtesy FX

Britney Spears is the focus of the latest installment in The New York Times Presents docu-series.

The episode, “Framing Britney Spears,” follows the pop star’s career ups and downs, her treatment by the media and the public, and her ongoing conservatorship battle.

It features interviews with people close to Britney Spears as well as lawyers tied to her conservatorship.

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship, with her father Jamie as conservator, in 2008 following her public mental breakdowns. She has since been battling to get her father removed as conservator and regain control of her assets, but her conservatorship has been extended until September of this year.

“Framing Britney Spears” premieres Friday, February 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, simultaneously on FX and FX on Hulu.

By Andrea Tuccillo

