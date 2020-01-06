New Year, new 'Now!' compilation

Universal Music Group/Sony Music EntertainmentIt's a new year, so it's time for a new installment of the NOW That's What I Call Music! series. The latest edition, Volume 73, will be available digitally and on CD January 24.

The compilation includes 16 big hits from the likes of Selena Gomez, Maroon 5, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Niall Horan and Post Malone. There are also remixes and collaborations, including Taylor Swift's "Lover" remix with Shawn Mendes, SHAED's "Trampoline" remix with ZAYN, Pink's duet with Chris Stapleton, "Love Me Anyway" and Dan + Shay's hit with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours."

The package also includes six bonus tracks from up-and-coming artists.

Here's the track list for NOW! 73:

Maroon 5, "Memories"

Taylor Swift f/Shawn Mendes, "Lover (Remix)"

Halsey, "Graveyard"

SHAED & Zayn, "Trampoline"

Selena Gomez, "Lose You To Love Me"

Pink f/Chris Stapleton, "Love Me Anyway "

Post Malone, "Circles"

Travis Scott, "Highest In The Room"

NF, "Time"

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Camila Cabello, "Liar"

Dua Lipa, "Don’t Start Now"

Billie Eilis, "all the good girls go to hell"

Diplo presents Thomas Wesley w/Jonas Brothers, "Lonely"

Niall Horan, "Nice To Meet Ya"

Luke Combs, "Even Though I’m Leaving"

NOW Presents What’s Next:

Tate McRae "all my friends are fake"

New Dialogue "Pilgrims"

Tiana Major9 & Earthgang, "Collide"

Iann Dior feat. Trippie Redd, "gone girl"

Y2K & bbno$, "LALALA"

Alexander 23, "See You Later"

