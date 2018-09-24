NEW TV Starts Tonight! I’ve Got The Full Line Up Here!

Goodness gracious! What do I watch live!? What do I record to watch later? I love this time of year! New television shows are always such a blast and this week we’re full! I’ll give you the run down everyday!

My picks to watch live tonight are Dancing With The Stars and Manifest. I will record Jane Fonda, Magnum P.I. and The Good Doctor for later viewing!

• The 27th season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The cast includes John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware, R&B singer Tinashe, “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon, and “Harry Potter”actress Evanna Lynch.

• The 15th season premiere of “The Voice” at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson join Blake and Adam as the judges this season.

• The 12th season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “Young Sheldon” at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “The Resident” at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.

• The documentary special “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” at 8:00 p.m. on HBO.

• The series premiere of the “Magnum P.I.” remake at 9:00 p.m. on CBS. Jay Hernandez is Magnum and British actress Perdita Weeks plays an athletic, female version of Higgins.

• The second season premiere of “The Good Doctor” at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The series premiere of “Manifest” at 10:00 p.m. on NBC. A sci-fi drama about a plane that mysteriously disappears mid-flight and lands five years later for the rest of the world, while only a few hours have passed for the passengers on board.