New Shoes Needed For Palm Beach County Kids

How many pairs of shoes do you have?? Maybe next time you are shoe shopping, pick up a pair for kids in need in Palm Beach County. Here are the details:

Get Connected, LLC and Minorities United are elated to host the inaugural New Kicks Drive for

Palm Beach County K-12 School Children in low-income areas starting July 18 – July 31, 2021,

from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Anyone can help by dropping off new shoes at the Get Connected office located at 2115B S US

HWY 1, Jupiter, FL 33477. If your local business, church, or neighborhood association would

like to host a collection bin, please contact Get Connected at 561-386-3781 or email

johnnie@getconnectedfl.com.

About Get Connected, LLC.

Get Connected (Jupiter, FL) is a branding, training, and development resource group in the United States of America.

Our focus is to deliver high, intense trainings for leaders, employee, and new hires across your company’s

organization. With 1.7 million traditional C Corporations, 7.4 million Partnership and S Corporations and 23 million

Sole Proprietorships, we hope to make an impact nationally. As a new company beginning in June of 2020, we look

to implement a fun, inclusive, and well-designed program for your organization. Doing so will enable us to provide

an invaluable service to you and your team! Our mission is to provide and increase top-quality trainings, seminars and

resources each year.

About The Minorities United

The Minorities United represents local small businesses and employees owned and operated by minorities. The

group’s mission is to provide learning labs, networking seminars, mentorship, community involvement, and stability

to minorities in Palm Beach County. The group began in June of 2021 by four community leaders Vaneola Joseph,

Travis Conway, Vandie Joseph and Johnnie Hubbard. To connect your business with Minorities United or to

become an individual member, email johnnie@getconnectedfl.com. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEAS