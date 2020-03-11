New Selena Gomez makeup line Rare Beauty hits pause on photoshoot due to COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAn advertising campaign for Rare Beauty, the new makeup line from Selena Gomez, is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Billboard, two weeks ago, Rare Beauty announced its #WeAreRare campaign and asked people to submit their personal stories for a chance to be featured in a special photo shoot. But now, the shoot has been called off.

In a statement on Rare Beauty's Instagram Stories, the brand thanks fans for taking "the time to share your rare stories with us," adding, "It only reinforces our belief that we can come together to form a positive community that helps and supports one another."

But the statement goes on to say that because of the "rapidly evolving situation" with the coronavirus, the brand has "unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our #WeAreRare community call photoshoot until further notice."

The statement continues, "We would have loved to meet some members in person in March, we each have to do our part to limit the spread of Coronavirus,"

Rare Beauty is now "exploring some creative new ways to recognize your individual stories and have each of you contribute to the building of this community."

Rare Beauty will be sold exclusively at Sephora starting summer 2020. When she announced the line in February, Selena said, "I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness."

