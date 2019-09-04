New season of "Live from the Artists Den," featuring Shawn Mendes and James Bay, debuting week of September 16

Image Courtesy of Joe Papeo for Artists Den EntertainmentA new season of the long-running concert series Live from the Artists Den will kick off the week of September 16 on public television.

Each episode of season 13 will air weekly and feature performances by artists including Shawn Mendes and James Bay. Shawn's episode has him playing to an intimate group of 750 fans at 99 Scott in Brooklyn, running through hits like “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan” from his self-titled album.

James takes the stage at New York City’s newly renovated Webster Hall, singing “Let It Go” and “Hold Back the River” as well as the single “Bad” from his latest EP, Oh My Messy Mind.

Charli XCX and Vance Joy will also perform this season. Charli plays a special WorldPride NYC edition of Live from the Artists Den, while Vance plays the Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Check your local listings for air dates and times.

