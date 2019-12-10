New Post Malone Crocs collection available now

Courtesy Crocs.

Courtesy Crocs.Let's hope they're not already sold out, but Post Malone has officially announced his fourth Crocs collection.

The new collection features the Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog, which features a blue and black camo pattern, a chunky sole and pivoting back straps with adjustable hook and loop closures. Posty himself worked on the design, including the detailing on the sole and the straps.

"This latest drop with Crocs is our best yet. I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe, and they gave me all the tools to do just that,” he said in a statement. “I think they came out really neat, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do.”

Posty introduced the footwear last week by arranging a surprise delivery of shoes to the employees and customers at Chicken Express in Southlake, TX, which provided Posty with his only job prior to becoming a professional musician.

The Duet Max Clog costs $60 and is available online and at select retail locations. Post Malone x Crocs Scrap Metal 3-Packs of Jibbitz -- those little charm things you put on your Crocs -- are also available globally for ten bucks.

You can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz on his @Crocs. New #PostMaloneXCrocs jibbitz available now at https://t.co/otVOvV6R5r — Posty (@PostMalone) November 21, 2019

