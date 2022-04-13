New Post Malone album coming next month, says manager

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The wait for the follow-up to Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding is almost over.

As first reported by Billboard, Posty’s co-manager, Dre London, casually captioned a video on Instagram of himself playing tennis, “Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!!”

As Billboard reported, the new album is called twelve carat toothache; Posty’s latest single “One Right Now” is the lead track from the project. He told Billboard in January that the songs on the album “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Posty’s last album, 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, hit number one and included the hits “Circles,” “Wow” and “Sunflower.”

