The new Pop-Tart flavors will make you wanna sit on the floor and watch cartoons just like you did as a kid.

The new pretzel flavors are poised to hit store shelves and come in two flavors: chocolate and cinnamon sugar.

The chocolate version will be chocolate filled and topped with chocolate icing while the cinnamon sugar version will taste like a cinnamon roll.

What are your favorite Pop-Tart flavors? I like S’Mores!