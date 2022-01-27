New ‘PLAY’ dates: Katy Perry adds new summer shows to her Las Vegas residency

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Las Vegas in the summer is scorching hot…but it’s about to get even hotter: Katy Perry just added 16 new shows to her new Las Vegas residency, PLAY.

Katy will now perform three dates in May starting May 27, plus five shows in June, two shows in July and six dates in August. Tickets for the new dates at the Resorts World Theatre go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. PST — the same day she returns to Saturday Night Live for her fourth appearance as musical guest.

In addition, tickets for Katy’s performances on March 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19 are currently on sale.

PLAY features Katy performing all her hits as a doll who goes through various adventures before finally finding her forever home with the right child. And since Katy is playing a doll, all the props and set pieces are larger than life: They include a 16-foot-tall toilet, a 12-foot-tall bed, a 10-foot-tall cereal box, six-foot tall toilet paper rolls and a giant 11-foot-long, 12-foot-high snail.

Here are Katy’s new PLAY dates:

May 2022:27, 28, 29

June 2022:3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2022:29, 30

August 2022:3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.