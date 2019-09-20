New Pink video for "Hurts 2B Human" shows how we can all help each other

RCA Records

RCA RecordsPink has released a video for the title track of her latest album, Hurts 2B Human, a duet with Grammy-nominated R&B star Khalid.

In the clip, Pink and Khalid are in a different apartments in the same building, and as they sing, we get a glimpse into the other apartments, where people are celebrating, comforting each other and being cheered up by a visit from a friend or a text message.

There are also shots of news coverage of the aftermath of what appears to be a mass shooting, and a protest, with someone holding up a sign that says, "Fighting for what is right is worth it."

"If you could spend a day in my shoes/Your mind would change/If you'd known what I've gone through/

We want the same/Yeah, we do," Pink and Khalid sing, as they pass each other in the hallway of their apartment building, but don't connect.

Khalid tweeted the video, and wrote, "Thank you so much for everything @Pink!", to which she replied, "I love you so! And your whole family."

Khalid is also featured on Ed Sheeran's current album No. 6 Collaborations Project, singing with Ed on the song "Beautiful People."





